UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) The UAE Juniors Team for Padel secured second place and the silver medal in the inaugural Juniors Asian Padel Championship, which concluded yesterday in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The UAE team's achievement followed a competitive final against Japan, where the latter claimed a 2-1 victory to secure first place and the gold medal.

In the third-place match, Lebanon triumphed over Iran with a 2-1 win, earning the bronze medal.