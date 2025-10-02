Open Menu

UAE, Kazakhstan Discuss Defence Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2025 | 10:15 AM

UAE, Kazakhstan discuss defence cooperation

ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2025) Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Lt. Gen. Dauren Kossanov, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in defence and military fields.

The discussions, which took place during the Minister of State for Defence Affairs’ official visit to Astana, also covered matters of common interest aimed at strengthening regional security and stability and reaffirming the strong ties between the two countries.

Both sides stressed their commitment to broadening military cooperation and sharing expertise in training, capacity-building and defence technologies to achieve common strategic goals.

