Open Menu

UAE, Kazakhstan Discuss Enhancing Sports Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM

UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), met Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, with a Kazakh delegation that included Marat Omarov, President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two federations, benefiting from the UAEFA’s expertise in development programmes, projects, and the organisation of football competitions.

Related Topics

Football UAE Abu Dhabi Kazakhstan From

Recent Stories

UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperati ..

UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperation

45 seconds ago
 National Human Rights Institution launches field v ..

National Human Rights Institution launches field visits to labour facilities

46 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

46 minutes ago
 Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on bod ..

Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campa ..

ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan

1 hour ago
Khalifa Award for Education launches judging proce ..

Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful ..

Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations

2 hours ago
 Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely o ..

Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialog ..

Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA ..

Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..

2 hours ago
 MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East