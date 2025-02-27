UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), met Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, with a Kazakh delegation that included Marat Omarov, President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two federations, benefiting from the UAEFA’s expertise in development programmes, projects, and the organisation of football competitions.