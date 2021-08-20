UrduPoint.com

UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee Convenes 8th Meeting

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2021) The ministerial meeting of the UAE-Kazakhstan 8th round of the Joint Committee was held with the participation of stakeholders from various sectors of mutual interest under the co-chairmanship of Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Suhail Al Mazrouei commended the growth of bilateral ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations 29 years ago.

In his remarks, Al Mazrouei noted the increase in UAE-Kazakhstan trade relations in recent years and the UAE’s keenness to encourage further cooperation in non-oil trade as the UAE advances its diversification efforts.

Moreover, he stressed that the UAE looks forward to strengthening future prospects of the UAE-Kazakhstan relationship in order to develop mutual interests across multiple fields.

Turning to the support provided by Kazakhstan in a range of multilateral organisations, Al Mazrouei expressed appreciation for the support received from the Kazakhstani side to the UAE in international forums.

Furthermore, he extended his gratitude to the Kazakh side for its support of Expo 2020 Dubai, and highlighted the opportunities the event offers in expanding trade and investment relations.

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi underscored his country's commitment to deepening cooperation with the UAE across multiple fronts.

