UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Kazakhstan To Foster Environmental Ties

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 02:15 PM

UAE, Kazakhstan to foster environmental ties

Kazakhstan's Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev recently received the UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber and explored ways to strengthening the bilateral agenda between the two countries

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) Kazakhstan's Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev recently received the UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber and explored ways to strengthening the bilateral agenda between the two countries.

In a meeting held at the ministry's premises, Dr. Al Jaber stressed his keenness to develop cooperation and exchange experiences in the environment sector, based on the experience of the two countries.

Both sides agreed to move forward in supporting their countries' efforts to boost mutual development to serve their common interests.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

Founded only one year, realme earned itself the fa ..

11 minutes ago

China vows to boost cooperation with Iraqi Kurdist ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

6 minutes ago

Centre for Rural Economy launched to ensure progre ..

8 minutes ago

UNSC condemns recent terrorist attack in Nigeria

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.