UAE, Kazakhstan to foster environmental ties

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2019) Kazakhstan's Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev recently received the UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber and explored ways to strengthening the bilateral agenda between the two countries.

In a meeting held at the ministry's premises, Dr. Al Jaber stressed his keenness to develop cooperation and exchange experiences in the environment sector, based on the experience of the two countries.

Both sides agreed to move forward in supporting their countries' efforts to boost mutual development to serve their common interests.