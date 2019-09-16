UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Keen On Consolidating Cooperation With Indonesia: Minister Of Energy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

UAE keen on consolidating cooperation with Indonesia: Minister of Energy

UAE is determined to further advance energy cooperation with Indonesia on the back of the distinctive relations binding the two countries' leadership, according to Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) UAE is determined to further advance energy cooperation with Indonesia on the back of the distinctive relations binding the two countries' leadership, according to Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry.

Al Mazroudi made the statements at a meeting organised today by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the presence of Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar.

Al Mazrouei cited the recent visit by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Indonesia, during which a number of business and investment cooperation agreements in areas of energy and infrastructure worth $10 billion were signed .

"The investment-conducive environment in Indonesia has made the country a preferred business destination on the same level with China and other major economic powers," said the minister, calling on Emirati investors to utilise the growing business opportunities in the Asian country, which, he said, secured a 5 percent economic growth and has been named among the world's best 16 economies recently.

The Indonesian Minister underlined the robust relations binding the two countries, citing the recent partnerships between their businessmen and mega projects launched across various economic domains.

Related Topics

World Business China UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Same Indonesia Chamber Commerce Industry Best Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Pro-active foreign policy enhances Pakistan's impo ..

21 seconds ago

20 arrested for profiteering, illegal sale of petr ..

8 minutes ago

BEOE cancels 11 OEPs licences while suspends 24 ot ..

4 minutes ago

UAE first country in region to transition to Inter ..

12 minutes ago

US hints at military response to Saudi attacks as ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar orders c ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.