UAE keen on consolidating cooperation with Indonesia: Minister of Energy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) UAE is determined to further advance energy cooperation with Indonesia on the back of the distinctive relations binding the two countries' leadership, according to Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry.

Al Mazroudi made the statements at a meeting organised today by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the presence of Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar.

Al Mazrouei cited the recent visit by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Indonesia, during which a number of business and investment cooperation agreements in areas of energy and infrastructure worth $10 billion were signed .

"The investment-conducive environment in Indonesia has made the country a preferred business destination on the same level with China and other major economic powers," said the minister, calling on Emirati investors to utilise the growing business opportunities in the Asian country, which, he said, secured a 5 percent economic growth and has been named among the world's best 16 economies recently.

The Indonesian Minister underlined the robust relations binding the two countries, citing the recent partnerships between their businessmen and mega projects launched across various economic domains.