UAE keen to convey its message of peace and tolerance to the world: Minister of Tolerance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has stated that the UAE, represented by its wise leadership and people, is keen to convey its message of peace and tolerance to the entire world.

Sheikh Nahyan commended to the UAE’s successful experience, which extends for nearly 50 years, noting that the homeland will always be a role model in developing human values and principles based on coexistence and brotherhood, and rejecting all forms of intolerance and hatred.

He said that the celebration of the International Day for Tolerance coincides this year with the UAE's hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai, which represents an opportunity to convey the UAE’s message to the world, achieving positive communication between the peoples of the world, and providing opportunities for cooperation and joint work for the good of all.

Sheikh Nahyan added that the National Festival of Tolerance, an annual festival organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to celebrate this day, is an important announcement that the UAE is interested in cooperating with all countries and organisations to spread tolerance.

Today, the UAE is joining the entire world in its celebration of the International Day for Tolerance, as it was keen this year to keep pace with this occasion through the National Festival of Tolerance at Expo 2020 Dubai, in conjunction with the Tolerance and Inclusivity Week.

Among the activities to be launched are the Global Tolerance Alliance and the Joint World Summit of Religions, themed "Towards a Compassionate World through Interreligious Tolerance and Understanding". Prominent international leaders from the UN, the Vatican, and Al Azhar Al Sharif, along with leaders of different religions and laws, and prominent thinkers from different countries of the world will be attending.

The international activities of the Festival will continue until 20th November, including the Global Tolerance Choir, the Global Youth Forum, the Tolerance and Inclusivity Conference for Women's Rights and Empowerment, and Zayed Trail of Tolerance.

The UAE was ranked among the top 20 countries in the world in eight indexes of competitiveness related to tolerance and coexistence during 2020.

The UAE ranked fourth in the tolerance with foreigners index according to the report of the Global Talent Competitiveness Index issues by INSEAD. It was ranked fifth globally in the Globalisation Attitudes Index in both the IMD World Digital Competitiveness ranking and in the World Competitiveness Yearbook.

The country ranked seventh in the Social Cohesion Index according to the World Competitiveness Yearbook and 11th in the Tolerance of Minorities Index according to the Global Talent Competitiveness Index report. The World Competitiveness Yearbook also ranked it 11th in the Resilience and Adaptation Index.

On the state's social responsibility towards citizens and residents, the UAE ranked 12th in the world according to the World Competitiveness Yearbook.

In July 2015, a decree was issued to combat discrimination and hatred aimed at enriching global tolerance and confronting manifestations of discrimination and racism of whatever nature, ethnic, religious or cultural.

In 2016, the UAE Cabinet approved the National Tolerance Programme, which aims to enrich the culture of tolerance and confront manifestations of discrimination and racism through a solid legal system for an environment of coexistence, acceptance and tolerance.

On June 21, 2017, the UAE issued a law establishing the International Institute for Tolerance, and the World Council of Muslim Communities was established in 2018.

The UAE also designated 2019 as the Year of Tolerance, and that year witnessed the historic meeting between His Eminence Dr. Ahmed El Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi, who issued the "Document on Human Fraternity."

The UAE has translated its supportive approach to spreading the values of tolerance and peace by launching a set of international awards that celebrate efforts aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence. In this context, the UAE has launched the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Tolerance and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for World Peace and the UAE International Award for Poets of Peace.