UAE Keen To Enhance Social Structures: Saif Bin Zayed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, stated that the UAE, due to the vision of its leadership, is keen to enhance its social structures and empower all segments of society.

He pointed out that the country’s initiatives have adopted an approach established by the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to promote family values and social cohesion by improving family relationships based on love, equality, role integration, respect for others, appreciation for adults, empowering women and bringing up young people correctly.

In a statement marking the launch of the experimental version of the unified family counselling portal, Sheikh Saif stressed that the initiatives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, are supporting the plans and efforts of the UAE Government to enhance the stature of the Emirati family and create future generations, who are the cornerstone of the UAE’s development.

