UAE keen to learn leading international experiences in various fields: Sultan Al Mansouri

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, stated that the UAE, as part of its efforts to implement its national strategies related to innovation, advanced technology and Artificial Intelligence, AI, is keen to learn about leading international experiences in various related fields.

He added that Finland is one of the UAE’s most important partners in this regard.

"We are keen to take advantage of Finland’s experience in global innovation and we look forward to developing more advanced models of cooperation in sectors related to sustainable development, by taking advantage of many common factors between the two countries," Al Mansouri said.

He made this statement while receiving a high-ranking delegation from Finland, headed by Mika Lintila, Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs, with the attendance of Marianne Nissila, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE, and Severi Keinala, Commissioner-General of Finland at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, covering their cooperation in areas of innovation while discussing several issues related to AI, to improve their research and scientific capacities in the circular economy, quantum technology and its applications, the internet, and cybersecurity.

They two ministers discussed their cooperation in keeping pace with the rapid changes in modern technologies, and in creating solutions to development challenges related to energy, water, medical research and healthcare.

They agreed to form a technical team to monitor their future cooperation.

They also discussed Finland's participation in the Expo 2020 and the ongoing preparations to set up the Finnish pavilion at the most important international event in the region, as well as ways to effectively benefit from the opportunities provided by the expo as an important window to connect to the most promising markets in the region and the world.

The two ministers also exchanged views on various regional and international issues and their implications for global economic growth.

Al Mansouri affirmed the UAE’s keenness to learn about Finland's experience and transfer it to the areas of Artificial Intelligence and figure out ways to employ it in the sectors of education, healthcare and renewable energy.

Lintila stated that his country seeks to develop economic and trade cooperation prospects with the UAE, especially in innovation, the circular economy and advanced technological science. "Finland has made great strides in this regard and has succeeded in developing its capabilities through several world-leading institutions in this field," he said.

Keinala reviewed the highlights of the ongoing Finland pavilion, which will focus on marketing the broader concept of happiness in future development.