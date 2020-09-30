UAE keen to provide appropriate care for senior citizens during COVID-19 pandemic: Sheikha Fatima

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, stated that the UAE is keen to create the suitable conditions and harness available capacities to provide the appropriate care for senior citizens during the health crisis witnessed by the entire world caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

"We have prioritised this precious category of the community, and the country is exerting significant efforts to provide them with decent lives and drafting strategies, programmes and incentives to motivate them to be efficient partners in the process of development," she added.

Sheikha Fatima made this statement during the launch of the "Integrated Social Services System to Improve the Quality of Life of Senior Citizens," coinciding with the International Day for Older Persons on 1st October, and the launch of the "Third Forum of Senior Citizens" tomorrow by the FDF, in cooperation with the Department of Community Development and several partners.

"I am delighted to congratulate the FDF on the launch of the system during the International Day for Older Persons," Sheikha Fatima said, stressing that the UAE believes in the importance of this key category of the community and is keen for them to enjoy good health and continue giving, as stipulated by national legislation that ensures their rights.

"The FDF is keen to highlight the key role of senior citizens in the community. Therefore, it launched the system to reach out to them in all emirates, to assess their social and psychological needs, offer them social and preventive care, and empower them to achieve their wellbeing, happiness and quality of life," she further added.

The system comprises three pillars, with the first focusing on preventive care, the second on providing senior citizens with comprehensive social care, and the third on social empowerment, to reinforce their contributions to the process of sustainable development in Abu Dhabi.

"I urge all authorities and people to take care of senior citizens and create a suitable environment for them to enjoy peace and serenity, as well as to protect them from the COVID-19 pandemic. I also urge media outlets to highlight the importance of senior citizens and their role in the community," Sheikha Fatima said in conclusion.