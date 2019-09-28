UrduPoint.com
UAE Keeping Abreast With Latest Pharmaceutical Smart Services: Ministry Of Health

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) The Ministry of Health and Prevention,MoHAP, pays great attention to the development of the pharmacy sector and enhancement of innovation methods, in addition to keeping abreast with the latest international technological updates and pharmaceutical smart services, said Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector, while addressing scientific conference organised by the ministry to mark the World Pharmacists Day 2019.

According to the International Pharmaceutical Federation,FIP, this year’s theme of the Day, which falls on 25th September, is "Safe and Effective Medicines for All".

He noted that the aim of this conference is to underline the integrated role of the pharmacist, as an effective member of the medical team, in enhancing the quality of the medical services provided to patients, through the safe and effective use of medications.

This comes as part of MoHAP’s programmes and plans to develop quality systems, therapeutic and health safety, and to scale up the services of pharmaceutical facilities to provide high-quality pharmaceutical, he added.

The conference shed light on the vital role of pharmacists in patients’ safety and preventing harm and means of improving the use of medicines, reducing pharmaceutical errors, bolstering pharmaceutical services and developing performance in accordance with the best international standards.

The event saw the participation of number of pharmacists from government and private sector, besides a number of local and international speakers.

The conference agenda included panel discussions on the latest technological concepts and smart transformation in pharmacy and pharmaceutical security fields. Moreover, the participants reviewed the major challenges confronting pharmacists in the pharmaceutical safety field and their fundamental role in curbing pharmaceutical errors, so as to protect patients from undesirable complications.

