UAE, Kenya Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Relations, Regional Security

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 01:30 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, met with Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya, to discuss bilateral relations between the UAE and Kenya, as well as opportunities to enhance people-to-people ties and joint cooperation across several sectors.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the London Sudan Conference, the two sides also exchanged views on the ongoing crisis in Sudan and regional efforts to support a political resolution; where both sides agreed on the importance of constructive cooperation with African partners, including the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The UAE stressed the importance of an African role in addressing regional crises, including Sudan, and reaffirmed its constant calls for African-led solutions.

Nusseibeh emphasised that “The UAE stressed again the essential role of the African Union to help bring about a ceasefire in Sudan between the warring parties and a transition to an independent civilian led government.”

Furthermore, she highlighted the importance of having institutions, such as the United Nations, take a stronger stance on the weaponisation of humanitarian aid.

Attendees from the UAE side included Mansour Belhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

