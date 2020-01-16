UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Kerala To Boost Conservation, Research On Aquatic Plant Diversity

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

UAE, Kerala to boost conservation, research on aquatic plant diversity

by Krishnan Nayar CALICUT, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) The UAE Minister for Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, today planted a mango tree at the Malabar Botanical Garden and Institute for Plant Sciences, MBGIPS, here to mark the beginning of cooperation between the UAE and Kerala state in conservation and research on aquatic plant diversity.

The UAE Ambassador to India, Dr. Ahmed Al Banna, also planted a similar tree at the MBGIPS. Both the trees also celebrate friendship between the UAE and the Malabar region of Kerala, which go back centuries and span trade, boat-building and shared elements in culture.

The trees planted today belong to a local variety of mango known as "Thenmavu." Literally translated, it means honey mango. Kerala is rich in varieties of mango, which are not only popular locally, but are exported worldwide.

The MBGIPS is an institution of the government of Kerala, administered by the Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment. The state Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, is its President.

Welcoming the Minister, the Ambassador and an accompanying team of UAE officials, Dr. N.S.Pradeep, Senior Scientist at MBGIPS offered the Institute’s expertise in conservation in the UAE.

He told Emirates news Agency, WAM, that India has much to learn from the UAE in landscaping and related work and hoped Indians could be trained in the UAE in such skills. Dr. Pradeep encouraged the UAE to look at possibilities of setting up botanical parks similar to MBGIPS in India to tap this country’s vast aquatic plant diversity.

The UAE team was given an extensive tour of the MBGIPS including its research centre.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Technology UAE Mango From Government

Recent Stories

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Proposes L ..

1 minute ago

Russian Lower House Approves Mishustin's Nominatio ..

1 minute ago

Berlin Says Conference Rare Chance to Secure Lasti ..

1 minute ago

China Agrees With Putin on 5 Nuclear Powers' Speci ..

1 minute ago

COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Khan, discusses nat ..

15 minutes ago

Ex-Nissan CEO Ghosn Spent Company's Funds to Cover ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.