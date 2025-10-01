UAE Key Partner In Advancing Global Shipping Sector: IMO Secretary General
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 01:00 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), stated that the United Arab Emirates plays a pivotal role in supporting the organisation’s efforts and advancing the global maritime shipping sector, through its active membership in the IMO Council and its position as Vice-Chair of the Facilitation Committee (FAL).
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the opening of the World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025 in Dubai, Dominguez said that the UAE’s hosting of this event reflects its status as a key partner for the IMO and its commitment to enhancing engagement with all components of the shipping industry.
“This hosting also underscores the UAE’s dedication to strengthening the implementation and development of international maritime regulations and standards.”
He noted that the IMO is working to keep pace with technological advances in the maritime transport industry, including the development of autonomous ship software and addressing cyber risks, as well as enhancing training requirements to meet rapid industry transformations while ensuring the highest standards of efficiency and safety.
Dominguez highlighted that the organisation’s current priorities centre on three key areas: accelerating decarbonisation efforts and protecting the marine environment; supporting seafarers through training and investment in their health and well-being; and promoting inclusivity and transparency by adopting digitalisation and modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, thereby contributing to a more sustainable and efficient shipping sector.
The Secretary-General commended the UAE’s role in supporting the IMO’s goals, stressing that its active partnership serves as a model of joint action to shape a more sustainable and innovative future for the global shipping industry.
