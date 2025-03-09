Open Menu

UAE Key Player In Shaping Future Of Digital Trade

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 02:45 PM

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) The UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) with countries worldwide are paving the way for Emirati companies to play a pivotal role in digital trade and shape the future of this sector.

As part of its commitment to a future-ready economy, the UAE has successfully integrated advanced technologies across its key industries, reinforcing its leadership in setting global standards for digital commerce. The country continues to harness emerging technologies to enhance international trade efficiency, including the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain-powered customs clearance.

The UAE's CEPAs extend beyond conventional trade, incorporating dedicated provisions on services, with a strong emphasis on digital trade.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said that the UAE is among the fastest-growing nations in digital trade. The country’s total digital services exports reached US$47.91 billion in 2023, reflecting a 5% growth compared to 2022. Notably, over 63% of global services exports are now delivered digitally, spanning key sectors such as fintech, insurance, consulting, and software development.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi emphasised that AI is no longer just an enabler but the foundation of next-generation trade systems, revolutionising how goods and services move globally. He drew attention to the fact that nations adopting AI-driven trade policies and digital trade agreements will lead the global economy in the coming decade.

The UAE’s CEPAs provide Emirati businesses with opportunities to innovate, expand, and compete internationally. Each agreement includes a dedicated chapter on intellectual property rights (IPRs), ensuring robust protection for innovators, brands, and content creators entering new markets. This gives UAE businesses of all sizes the confidence to expand globally while safeguarding their intellectual property.

UAE-developed technologies, brands, and creative content are now legally protected in partner countries under these agreements. Patents and trademarks are recognised faster, and Emirati businesses enjoy the same legal protections as local companies, allowing them to license, sell, and scale their innovations with confidence.

Related Topics

Exports UAE Same Lead Market Commerce All Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

3 minutes ago
 Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

2 hours ago
 Thousands of Australians without power as storm Al ..

Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers

11 hours ago
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugur ..

Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..

12 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan ..

Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

15 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

15 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/ ..

Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

15 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier Leagu ..

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East