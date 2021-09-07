UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 08:45 PM

UAE kicks off first edition of Nationals Padel Tournament

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) Six of the UAE’s most prestigious padel clubs are hosting the country’s first Nationals Padel Tournament from 5th to 22nd September, 2021.

Participating clubs include Padel Point, Let’s Padel academy, The Alley, Padel Corner, Padel Space and Padel Beach RAK. Countrywide venues of these six clubs are hosting matches for all stages of the tournament, including the qualifying rounds, the round of 16, and quarter- and semi-finals. Qualifying rounds are being played between Sunday, 5th September and Thursday, 9th September, 2021.

Main-draw action will start on Saturday, 18th September, 2021, and finals are scheduled to be played on Wednesday, 22nd September, 2021, at Padel Point, Sharjah.

Khalid Al Shamsi, Founder and CEO of Padel Point, said the Primary objective of the Nationals Padel Tournament is to promote padel as the UAE’s preferred racquet sport while building a strong community of players and fans. The tournament is an opportunity for individual enthusiasts and fans of the sport to connect and socialise in a competitive yet collaborative environment.

He added that the Nationals Padel Tournament comes as a fruit of the vision of the country’s leaders who continue to promote and provide support for all sports and to enhance the UAE’s position as a global hub for sporting excellence.

"Sports not only lead to healthy competition but also helps engender sporting spirit and promotes positivity and happiness among individuals and all members of the community.

Tournaments like this contribute to a happier, prouder and more connected society, using the power and platform of sport to inspire positive change," said Al Shamsi.

Organised by Matchspot, the Nationals Padel Tournament comes as part of several tournaments organised in the country following the UAE Padel Association’s (UAEPA) announcement of a new annual tournament structure for strengthening the sport within the country. Announced by Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of UAEPA, the fresh structure ensures a proper direction for padel tennis, and also sets up a unified and common goal towards playing windows that is expected to supercharge the game, especially at the grassroots level.

Underscoring its commitment to increase competition, commercial and fan engagement opportunities while raising competitiveness of padel tennis on the road to an expanded seasonal Calendar, the new competition structure encourages a regular string of tournaments with the involvement of clubs and local athletes.

The Nationals Padel Tournament is sponsored by Simple, The Padelers, Absolute Zero, and Padel It. Winners will be awarded a trophy and AED 5,000 in cash prizes. Runners-up will receive medals and AED 2,500 in cash.

Tennis Sports UAE Sharjah

