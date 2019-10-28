UAE Kimberley Process Office awarded ISO Certification

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) The UAE Kimberley Process, KP, Office – the body responsible for regulating the entry and exit of all rough diamonds to the UAE – announced today that it has been awarded the ISO 9001 Certification for Quality Management Systems, QMS, by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, marking it as the first global KP office to receive an official ISO certification.

On receiving the certificate, the UAE Kimberley Process Office has successfully met the extensive and stringent criteria of the internationally recognised ISO standard, enabling organisations to operate efficiently and consistently deliver quality services.

"The trade connected to diamonds represents a critically important component of the United Arab Emirates’ diversified economy. Strategically located at the crossroads of the world, the UAE is fast becoming a leading diamond trading hub, and is showing signs of continued growth," said Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Under-Secretary Foreign Trade Affairs, Ministry of Economy.

"This positive announcement highlights the good governance and robust infrastructure that underpins the diamond trade in this country. We applaud the team at The UAE Kimberley Process Office and DMCC for this latest achievement," he added.

The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, KPCS, is implemented in the UAE by the UAE Ministry of Economy who has in turn, authorised DMCC to manage the nation’s import and export procedure for rough diamonds.

All shipments of rough diamonds to the UAE must pass through DMCC facilities in Almas Tower and DAFZA, and undergo thorough inspection by a team of certified Kimberley Process officers.

"This is good news for The UAE Kimberley Process Office and all connected stakeholders. The announcement serves to show that the structure in place to implement the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme in the UAE is in line with the highest possible standard," said Maryam Al Hashemi, Director, The UAE Kimberley Process and Director of Precious Metals and Stones, DMCC.

"As the former Chair of the Kimberley Process, the UAE is committed to working with all relevant administrations, governments, communities and trade bodies to reduce the flow of conflict diamonds. The UAE Kimberley Process Office will continue to enhance its operations going forward, and help deliver a positive and long-term impact on the diamond trade both at home and abroad," she added.

In 2016, the UAE became the first and only Arab country to chair the Kimberley Process, with Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC appointed The UAE KP Chair. Active since 2000, the Kimberley Process initiative is supported by the World Diamond Council, underpinned by a United Nations mandate and represents 82 countries worldwide.