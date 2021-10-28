UrduPoint.com

UAE Knows How To Create Attractive Tourism Destination; We Have That In Common: Blue Origin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:45 PM

UAE knows how to create attractive tourism destination; we have that in common: Blue Origin

By Lina Ibrahim DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) The UAE knows how to create attractive tourism destinations which align with Blue Origin’s vision for its newest Orbital Reef project, a company’s executive said.

Brent Sherwood, Senior Vice-President, Advanced Development Programmes at Blue Origin, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM), that his company wants to position Orbital Reef as a destination on its own in the space.

"It is about creating an attractive destination which is something the UAE knows how to do. I would be thrilled if we can bring that together for what we want to do for tourism in space. So, I think there is an alignment there between the vision of the UAE and our vision for Orbital Reef," he said.

Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, has revealed its Orbital Reef private space station project during its participation at the 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2021), the world’s largest and most prestigious global space event, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The project is expected to deploy between 2025-2030.

It is envisioned to provide a place for researchers, industry players, commercial customers and international partners to visit and work.

With an internal volume nearly as large as the International Space Station, Orbital Reef will be able to house about ten people when it launches, with plans to expand the capacity beyond that number in the future.

"Blue Origin’s philosophy and reason for existence is to reduce the cost of access to space and open the resources of space for humankind. In the long term, it’s the only way to enable unlimited growth of civilisation because the biosphere that we inhabit here has a limited carrying capacity. It’s not about moving humanity somewhere else. It is about preserving what we have here, yet still allowing humanity to expand in the future," Sherwood said when talking about the philosophy behind having Orbital Reef.

The company’s Primary partner for the station is Sierra Space. The technical support is provided by Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions and Arizona State University.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Company Visit Congress Event Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Careem further strengthen its safety protocols by ..

Careem further strengthen its safety protocols by onboarding specialised agenci ..

2 minutes ago
 Metro bus services partially closed in Rawalpindi

Metro bus services partially closed in Rawalpindi

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan will standby Kashmiris, Amb. Munir Akram ..

Pakistan will standby Kashmiris, Amb. Munir Akram tells New York audience

9 minutes ago
 MDA to be brought to expectations of People: DG I ..

MDA to be brought to expectations of People: DG Imran Kh

9 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

9 minutes ago
 Kazakh Energy Ministry, Gazprom to Resume Talks on ..

Kazakh Energy Ministry, Gazprom to Resume Talks on Khvalynskoye, Imashevskoye Fi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.