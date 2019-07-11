UAE-Korea discuss cleaner production, eco-industrial development in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, and the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, MoTIE, hosted a joint workshop on cleaner production practices for the industrial sector in Dubai.

Drawing the participation of specialists from the government, industry, and academia, the event took place within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed between the two sides in February 2019 to strengthen strategic cooperation in cleaner production and eco-industrial development.

During the workshop, the parties discussed their respective countries’ experiences and policies regarding cleaner production processes, as well as the challenges they face in promoting eco-industrial development.

The UAE side provided an overview of the UAE Green Agenda (2015-2030) and the UAE National Sustainable Production and Consumption Plan (2019-2030). They presented Emirates Global Aluminium as a prime example of UAE industrial companies’ commitment to green production. They also highlighted the environment-friendly features of the MoCCAE headquarters in Dubai that has obtained Platinum LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification from the US Green Building Council, making it the first Federal government building to receive the highest rating in building design and energy efficiency in the region.

Meanwhile, the Korean participants outlined their cleaner production model, using the industrial park in Ulsan as an example demonstrating efforts to curb industrial waste and emissions.

In her opening remarks, Aisha Al Abdooli, Director of Green Development and Environmental Affairs at MoCCAE, said, "Clean production is a critical element of realising the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. In this context, MoCCAE plays an important role in providing a unique platform for global knowledge exchange on improving energy efficiency, conserving natural resources, and reducing waste through disruptive technologies and innovative financing mechanisms."

For his part, Seokjin Chung, Director of the Industrial Environment Division at MoTIE, said, " Korea and the UAE are focusing their efforts on cultivating industries that take environmental aspects into consideration and are actively promoting environment-friendly industrial policies. We are pleased to exchange know-how and experience with our UAE counterparts in a bid to fulfil the goals of the MoU."

Following the workshop, the Korean delegates toured the Emirates Global Aluminium premises and Jebel Ali Free Zone.