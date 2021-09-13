UAE, Korea discuss enhancing cooperation in defence and military fields

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received Park Jae-min, Korea's Vice Minister for National Defence, and the accompanying delegation, who are currently visiting the UAE.

The meeting was also attended by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-​Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and a number of its senior officers and officials.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi stressed the UAE's keenness to enhance the strategic and historical relations with South Korea, which are powered by their continuous cooperation.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to advance them to serve the mutual interests of the two countries, and their efforts to develop cooperation in various fields, especially in military and defence fields.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Al Dhaheri also met with Park Jae-min, who highlighted the importance and depth of the partnership between the UAE Ministry of Defence, and said that he is looking forward to enhance cooperation and the exchange of expertise between them.

He also emphasised the importance of these periodic meetings and praised the development of the distinguished bilateral ties between the UAE and South Korea during the past decades.

Al Dhaheri underscored the importance of continuing this strategic partnership, which reflects the positive and qualitative growth seen across both countries and their eagerness to develop their cooperation in defence fields.