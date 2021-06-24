UAE, Korea hold first round of joint consular committee meetings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2021) The UAE and South Korea today held the first round of their joint consular committee meetings, to strengthen their consular cooperation.

The first meeting followed their signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint consular committee, which was signed by Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Consular Affairs, and Lee Heon, Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs and Overseas Koreans.

During the meeting, Lutfi conveyed, to the Korean delegation, the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and lauded the close relations between the two countries, most notably in consular affairs.

Lutfi highlighted the importance of coordinating over consular issues to reinforcing their bilateral ties, and commended the steady progress in consular cooperation over the last two years, despite the global challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee praised the UAE’s leading regional and international stature and stressed his country’s keenness to strengthen the consular cooperation between the two countries to serve their citizens.

During the meeting, both sides discussed several consular issues of mutual concern and ways of reinforcing their consular cooperation.

Lutfi underlined the UAE’s keenness to develop the bilateral ties between the two countries, upon the directives of its leadership, adding that the relations between the UAE and South Korea have been steadily developing since the onset of the pandemic.

Lee commended the developing bilateral ties between the two countries, most notably in consular areas while lauding the UAE’s experience in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and its support for its Korean community.

The meeting was attended by representatives of relevant departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, as well as representatives from the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.