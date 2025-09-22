UAE-Korea Joint Business Council Discusses Formation Of Sectoral Working Groups
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The inaugural meeting of the UAE-Korea Joint Business Council, organised today in Abu Dhabi called for the establishment of sectoral working groups in the fields of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, content industries, energy, and advanced manufacturing, as well as the development and strengthening of business relations between the two friendly countries.
The meeting was organised by the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UAE Chambers) in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
From the UAE side, the meeting was attended by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the UAE Chambers, and head of the UAE side of the Business Council; Ali Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the ADCCI; and Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadhi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. On the Korean side, Jin Sik Yoon, Chairman of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), attended along with representatives of 65 entities and companies from both countries.
Al Owais emphasised the importance of UAE-Korean relations, describing them as a distinguished model of strategic partnership built on mutual respect and common interests. He noted that over the past decades these relations have witnessed remarkable development across various sectors, particularly in technology, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, food security, and other vital areas.
He added that the meeting serves as an ideal platform to enhance direct dialogue between the business communities of both countries.
Al Owais highlighted that the UAE has established an economic model based on openness, diversification, and active international partnerships. This is clearly reflected in the growth of its non-oil foreign trade, which reached AED1.7 trillion during the first half of 2025, recording an increase of 24.5% compared to the same period last year, reaffirming the country’s position as a leading global trade and investment hub.
He praised the strategic partnership with the Republic of Korea, given its vital geographic location linking East Asia with global markets, its advanced digital economy, and its stimulating business environment—qualities that make it an ideal partner in many future-oriented sectors.
For his part, Jin Sik Yoon affirmed that the United Arab Emirates is Korea’s foremost strategic partner in the middle East. He noted that the Business Council will be the platform through which companies can connect to create tangible opportunities for cooperation and lead future industries on the global stage.
He added that Korea, with its advanced technological capabilities and more than half a century of experience in economic growth, will be an ideal partner in supporting the achievement of the UAE’s national vision.
