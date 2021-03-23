UAE-Korea Supreme Military Joint Committee discusses defence cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) The 8th meeting of the UAE-Korea Supreme Military Joint Committee reviewed today the bilateral friendship and cooperation relations, and ways to enhance them in a way that serves common interests, especially in the military fields.

The two sides affirmed the strength of the relations between the two countries and the keenness to consolidate aspects of cooperation.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting, which took place in Abu Dhabi, was co-chaired by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Kang Eun-ho, Korean Minister for the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Kwon Yong Woo, Korean Ambassador in the UAE, and a number of senior Emirati and Korean defence officials attended the meeting.