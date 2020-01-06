UrduPoint.com
UAE, KSA And Bahrain Top List Of Participants In AWST 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

UAE, KSA and Bahrain top list of participants in AWST 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) The fifth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament, AWST, the region’s leading women’s sporting event in the Arab world scheduled to be held from 2nd to 12th February, 2020, witnessed a record number of registrations from across the Gulf nations this year, making it the region’s largest participation since the tournament’s inception in 2012.

This is indicative of the AWST’s remarkable growth as an international competition platform for Arab sportswomen and its success in showcasing the region’s sporting spirit to the world, according to the organisers.

The UAE has topped the list of participants, followed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, KSA, and Bahrain, which registered across the nine categories of sporting competitions at the AWST.

Organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports, SWS, the AWST 2020 will see the UAE participate in all nine categories: basketball, volleyball, table tennis, shooting, show jumping, fencing, athletics, karate and archery. KSA will participate in eight events except shooting, while Bahrain will exclude show jumping from its list of participating categories.

Kuwait is gearing up to compete in six competition disciplines, namely, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, shooting, athletics and karate, while Omani sportswomen are gearing up for fierce competition in shooting.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of the AWST Supreme Organising Committee, Head of the Executive Committee, and Director-General of SWS, said, "The huge turnout of participants from across the Gulf indicates the keenness of all women’s clubs, committees and sports federations to participate in the different sporting categories of the AWST. The strong participation will elevate the level of competition, advance the quality of all individual sporting disciplines, and is also a reflection of the remarkable advancement of women’s sports across the Gulf region."

The fifth edition of the AWST is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Chairperson of SWS. The event will see the participation of 16 countries across nine sports.

