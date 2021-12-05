UAE, Kurdistan explore boosting ties

ERBIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Consul-General to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and Kwestan Mohamad Abdulla Maarouf, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of Kurdistan, discussed several issues of common interest and coordination regarding social projects implemented by the UAE in Kurdistan.

Maarouf extended her appreciation to the UAE, its leadership, its charitable institutions (Emirates Red Crescent and Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation) and the state consulate in Erbil for the efforts to support social projects in Iraqi Kurdistan.

She pointed out that the UAE's support for the Kurdistan region is largest and the impact is significant, praising the UAE's humanitarian role and describing it as "a pioneer in this field.

"

They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation to establish projects directed at specific segments of society, such as People of Determination and underprivileged families.

Al Dhaheri affirmed the UAE's keenness to support all countries, especially the displaced, refugees and affected families.

The UAE handed 2,712 food baskets to the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of Kurdistan for distribution to underprivileged families, elderly care homes and orphanages.