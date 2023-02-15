UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) Abu Dhabi today announced the inauguration of the bilateral linkage of the traffic systems between the UAE and Kuwait.

This came in a meeting held in Abu Dhabi between the delegations of the two countries.

They discussed ways to enhance the existing cooperation between both countries in the policing and security fields.

During the meeting, the parties announced that the completion of the linkage of the traffic systems as part of an integrated GCC project aimed at exchanging information, unifying procedures and facilitating the services provided.