UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Kuwait Discuss Boosting Economic Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

UAE, Kuwait discuss boosting economic cooperation

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, has met with Khalifa Musaed Hamada, Kuwaiti Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs, at his office in Kuwait.

Al Neyadi highlighted the UAE's keenness to boost joint cooperation and strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries, especially in the financial and economic sectors.

For his part, the Kuwaiti Minister hailed the solid and deep-rooted bilateral relations and constructive cooperation at various levels.

During the meeting, the parties also reviewed the existing relations between the two countries and discussed a number of issues of common interest.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait

Recent Stories

Coca-Cola loses $4billion after Ronaldo’s remova ..

12 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi approves organisational structure ..

20 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,011 new COVID-19 cases, 1,976 reco ..

21 minutes ago

‘Objectionable’ video of a religious cleric go ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces ‘Sports Summer’ ..

41 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan reports 647 new COVID-19 cases

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.