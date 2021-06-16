UAE, Kuwait discuss boosting economic cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, has met with Khalifa Musaed Hamada, Kuwaiti Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs, at his office in Kuwait.

Al Neyadi highlighted the UAE's keenness to boost joint cooperation and strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries, especially in the financial and economic sectors.

For his part, the Kuwaiti Minister hailed the solid and deep-rooted bilateral relations and constructive cooperation at various levels.

During the meeting, the parties also reviewed the existing relations between the two countries and discussed a number of issues of common interest.