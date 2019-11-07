UrduPoint.com
UAE-Kuwait Explore Greater Consular Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hosted the third meeting of the UAE-Kuwait Consular Committee in Abu Dhabi.

Co-chaired by Dr. Khalid Al Mazrouei, Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sami Abdulaziz Alhamad, Assistant Foreign Minister of Kuwait for Consular Affairs, the meeting discussed a wide range of consular issues, and ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation and exchange of expertise in consular matters.

Khalid Al Mazrouei said consular affairs play an important part in advancing longstanding, strong ties between the UAE and Kuwait and in meeting expectations and requirements of citizens of the two brotherly countries.

He expressed his hope that the two sides would reach innovative consular initiatives that contribute towards the enhancement of joint partnerships.

Al Mazrouei conveyed the UAE's thanks and appreciation for Kuwait's participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai, noting that it would add rich content and programmes during the six-month international exhibition.

