Open Menu

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council Discusses Boosting Cooperation In Private Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 10:15 AM

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) The Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) organised the first meeting of the UAE-Kyrgyz Joint Business Council.

Held in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the meeting aimed to strengthen economic and trade ties between the UAE and the Kyrgyz Republic and enhance cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.

The meeting was chaired by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of SCCI, in the presence of Nartaev Nurlan Vic, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Ahmed Al Qaizi, Assistant Secretary-General of FCCI, and Dr. Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations at SCCI, as well as business leaders and entrepreneurs from both countries, representing key sectors, including agricultural technology, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and tourism.

The UAE-Kyrgyz Joint Business Council’s meeting featured a presentation on the Council’s operational mechanism, highlighting the significance of reciprocal trade delegations and the expansion of cooperation to include diverse sectors, allowing flexibility in the Council’s operations to achieve its objectives.

Participants also discussed the possibility of establishing an annual joint economic event between the two countries.

This event would serve as a platform and direct communication channel for business owners and investors (B2B) in both countries.

In his welcoming remarks, Al Owais emphasised the significance of the UAE-Kyrgyz Joint Business Council as a strategic platform for strengthening trade relations, exploring new investment opportunities, and fostering a stronger economic partnership between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that Sharjah, with its strategic location and state-of-the-art infrastructure, serves as an attractive hub for Kyrgyz investments. He further reaffirmed the UAE Chambers’ commitment to the success of the Kyrgyz Business Council’s inaugural meeting, viewing it as a key milestone in advancing economic and trade ties between the two nations.

For his part, Vic highlighted the Kyrgyz business community’s aspiration to enhance collaboration with the UAE’s private sector. He underscored the Council’s potential to play a key role in deepening economic relations between the two countries through exchanging knowledge and expertise, fostering strategic partnerships between businesses and investors in both nations.

The attendees also shared insights on sectoral growth opportunities and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding economic and investment ties between Kyrgyzstan and the UAE.

Related Topics

Technology Business Chambers Of Commerce UAE Sharjah Kyrgyzstan Chamber Hub Commerce Event From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting coo ..

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025

55 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

1 hour ago
 14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion C ..

14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches

8 hours ago
 Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi O ..

Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

9 hours ago
 EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

9 hours ago
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of Natio ..

Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

9 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Medi ..

King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

10 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Progra ..

Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Programme

10 hours ago
 GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 G ..

GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 Global Implementation Symposium

10 hours ago
 United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net p ..

United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net profit

10 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebratio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebration of Independence Day

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East