UAE, Kyrgyzstan Boost Ties, Exchange Agreements

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:45 PM

UAE, Kyrgyzstan boost ties, exchange agreements

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan witnessed on Thursday the exchange of various agreements and memoranda of understanding in a bid to advance cooperation across the education, security, tourism, agriculture and cultural exchange sectors.

Representatives from the two countries signed the agreements at the Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Among the agreements exchanged was a bilateral agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons between the governments of the UAE and Kyrgyzstan. The agreement was signed by Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, and Otkurbek Dzhamshitov, the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Azamat Zhamankulov, Kyrgyz Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism, signed an agreement to advance the tourism economy between the two countries.

Also signed was an MoU to promote cultural exchange between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan. The MoU was signed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Zhamankulov.

An MoU was also signed by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Kanybek Isakov, Minister of Education and Science, to boost cooperation in the education and sciences sectors.

A memorandum of understanding was signed to foster cooperation among the two countries in the veterinary, plant health and agricultural safety sectors between the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and State Inspection on Veterinary and Phyto-Sanitary Security under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic. Also signed was a cooperation agreement between the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Kyrgyz Ministry of Education and Science to establish an academy for Islamic studies.

