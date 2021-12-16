UrduPoint.com

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum Highlights Bilateral Business Opportunities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:15 AM

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral business opportunities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) Agriculture, food industries, tourism, infrastructure and trade are key sectors of mutual interest where UAE and Kyrgyz companies can expand economic cooperation, according to Dubai Chamber, which recently hosted the UAE-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum at its headquarters.

The forum was attended by Daniyar Amangeldiev – Minister of economy and commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic; Askarbek Dzhanybekov- Minister of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic; Marat Sharshekeev President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic; Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chamber, as well as visiting Kyrgyz businessmen and their UAE counterparts.

Addressing participants, Al Hashemi described Kyrgyzstan as a market of strategic importance to Dubai, which offers tremendous potential that UAE companies can tap into He noted that the forum is an important platform for examining existing business synergies and boosting Dubai’s non-oil trade with Kyrgyzstan beyond the $817 million accounted for in 2020.

Al-Hashemi highlighted Dubai position as a strategic trade hub for Kyrgyz companies that want to expand their global footprint and explore growth opportunities in the GCC, Africa and Asia. He added that Expo 2020 Dubai, in particular offers, an unprecedented opportunity for Kyrgyz companies to showcase their capabilities and boost their global profile.

The forum featured several speeches and presentations from Kyrgyz delegates covering the investment and export potential of Kyrgyzstan. The event concluded with business matching meetings joined by Kyrgyz and UAE companies and a ceremony which saw companies from both sides signing agreements facilitating the supply of products.

