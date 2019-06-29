UAE-Kyrgyzstan Political Consultations Committee discusses joint cooperation, regional and global developments

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2019) Officials from the UAE and Kyrgyzstan met here on Friday for the second meeting of the Political Consultations Committee to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation and review the latest regional and global developments.

Co-chaired by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, and Nurlan Abdrakhmanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the meeting also tackled a variety of issues of mutual concern, notably economic, legal and humanitarian cooperation as well as counter-terrorism.

The two sides agreed to continue joint coordination and cooperation regarding agenda raised by regional and international organisations so as to present common views to the international community with the aim of serving mutual interests.