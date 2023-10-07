Open Menu

UAE, Kyrgyzstan Strengthening Energy Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2023 | 10:15 PM

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2023) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, led a high-level UAE delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic on a visit aimed to explore opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, received Al Mazrouei, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Al Arqi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Kazakhstan, and the Non-Resident Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.

At the beginning of the meeting, the UAE Minister conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and their wishes for the leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic and their friendly people for more progress and prosperity.

The meeting discussed mechanisms to enhance joint cooperation in various fields, especially renewable energy, transportation, and logistics services.

Al Mazrouei also met with Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic to review the latest developments in bilateral relations, and the outcome of the meetings of the UAE delegation during the visit w, and emphasise on the importance of putting in place a mechanism to facilitate the process of enhancing economic and investment relations was stressed.

Al Mazrouei met with Taalaibek Ibrayev, Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic. The importance of the United Arab Emirates' interest in developing relations in the field of energy and renewable energy was confirmed, as well as the interest of Masdar Company in investing in the Kyrgyz Republic in renewable energy projects.

