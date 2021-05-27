UAE Land Forces Commander attends graduation ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) Major General Saeed Al Shehhi, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, attended today the graduation ceremony of a number of specialised courses for officers and non-commissioned officers at the Land Forces Institute, in the presence of a number of Armed Forces officers.

The ceremony began with a recital of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a welcome speech by the UAE Land Forces Commander.

Major General Al Shehhi stated that the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in promoting and enhancing education to prepare a generation capable of defending the UAE and protecting its people have been pivotal in driving the UAE's progress.

At the end of the celebration, Major General Al Shehhi congratulated the graduates for passing the courses and distributed prizes and certificates.