UAE Land Forces Deputy Commander Receives Japanese Chief Of Staff

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:00 PM

UAE Land Forces Deputy Commander receives Japanese Chief of Staff

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) Brigadier Rashid Saeed Al Shehhi, Deputy Commander of the UAE Land Forces, today met with General Koji Yamazaki, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defence Forces.

The meeting comes within the framework of the two parties' keenness to review current developments and exchange views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

During the meeting, Al Shehhi and Yamazaki emphasised the strength and depth of the special relations between the two friendly countries.

