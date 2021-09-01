UrduPoint.com

UAE Land Ports Receive Travellers From Oman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:45 PM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) The UAE’s land ports have begun receiving travellers from Oman, after verifying the readiness of all ports and ensuring the implementation of national precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Khalifa Hamad Al Shamsi, Director of the Land Ports Department at the Public Authority for Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones in the country, stressed the keenness of the country’s land ports to facilitate the movement of passengers according to the highest health standards, as well as to ensure their safe passage.

Coordination was established with Oman to ensure the flawless commercial movement of goods and passengers between land ports, he added, urging travellers to adhere to appropriate precautionary measures during their journey and continue following the circulars and decisions issued by relevant official authorities.

Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Hamad Al Rashidi, Director of the Land Ports Department at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), said the department’s proactive approach has reinforced its readiness to deal with the developing situation, highlighting its flexible operations that enable passage to and from the country.

He added that passengers can travel after making sure they meet the entry requirements adopted by the country, in cooperation with its strategic partners, affirming the ICA is providing support to help organise the flow of passengers under several scenarios, and noting that passengers travelling through land ports will have a unified number enabling a smooth journey.

