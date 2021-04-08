UrduPoint.com
UAE Landmarks Light Up In Green To Celebrate The Commercial Operations Of Unit 1 Of The Barakah Plant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:45 PM

UAE landmarks light up in green to celebrate the commercial operations of Unit 1 of the Barakah Plant

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) Celebrating the latest historic milestone for the UAE as Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant entered commercial operation, the most prominent landmarks of the nation have been illuminated to highlight the achievement. Unit 1 of the Barakah Plant, along with key buildings, bridges and monuments were lit up in green and displayed animations to illustrate the clean, ‘green’ electricity that is now being generated by the Barakah plant and supplied to the UAE’s electricity grid, as part of a new era of clean electricity for the nation.

Barakah Unit 1 produces 1,400 MW of emissions-free electricity 24/7 to power homes and business across the UAE.

Once fully operational, the four Barakah Units being developed by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi Emirate, will provide up to 25 percent of the country's electricity needs, which is enough to light more than half a million homes. At the same time the Barakah Plant will prevent 21 million tons of carbon emissions every year, which is equivalent to removing 3.2 million cars from the country's roads annually.

