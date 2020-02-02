UrduPoint.com
UAE Landmarks Light Up In Solidarity With China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 11:45 PM

UAE landmarks light up in solidarity with China

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) ABU DHABI, 2nd February 2020 (WAM) - The UAE iconic landmarks, including Burj Khalifa, world tallest building, in Dubai and ADNOC Headquarters in Abu Dhabi, were lit up in the colours of the Chinese national flag on Sunday night in solidarity with the Beijing over the outbreak of new coronavirus.

The initiative is part of the strong solidarity shown by the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which emanates from its humanistic approach and its readiness to provide all forms of support to the friendly government and people of China and to cooperate with the international community to triumph over the outbreak.

The UAE has expressed confidence that China will be able to contain and control the spread of new coronavirus.

Other landmark buildings emblazoned with the Chinese national flag included the Capital Gate, the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Emirates Palace and Sheikh Zayed Bridge in Abu Dhabi, Burj Al Arab in Dubai and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

