UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE-Latvia Political Consultations Commission Discusses Enhancing Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:15 PM

UAE-Latvia Political Consultations Commission discusses enhancing cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) The Political Consultations Commission between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The UAE delegation was headed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, while the Latvian side was led by the State Secretary of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andris Pelšs.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the two countries' experience in combating the coronavirus, as well as the UAE's humanitarian efforts in this regard, its assistance to affected countries, and the importance of solidarity and international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

The meeting also touched upon means to further develop bilateral relations and joint cooperation. It also tackled current regional and international developments and the two parties' stances.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation through regional and international organisations to reinforce shared positions on topics addressed at the regional and international levels.

Related Topics

UAE Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai commences flights to Tel Aviv from 26th N ..

17 minutes ago

UAE, Russia discuss financial, trade and investmen ..

32 minutes ago

UAE, Malta discuss cultural cooperation

47 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Supreme Committee for Abu ..

1 hour ago

Jati Umra’s narrative damages country, says Fird ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss sev ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.