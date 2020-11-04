UAE-Latvia Political Consultations Commission discusses enhancing cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) The Political Consultations Commission between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The UAE delegation was headed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, while the Latvian side was led by the State Secretary of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andris Pelšs.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the two countries' experience in combating the coronavirus, as well as the UAE's humanitarian efforts in this regard, its assistance to affected countries, and the importance of solidarity and international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

The meeting also touched upon means to further develop bilateral relations and joint cooperation. It also tackled current regional and international developments and the two parties' stances.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation through regional and international organisations to reinforce shared positions on topics addressed at the regional and international levels.