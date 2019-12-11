UAE, Latvia sign agreement to encourage, protect bilateral investments

RIGA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The UAE and Latvia have signed an agreement to encourage and protect bilateral investments.

The signing took place during the visit of Hanan Khalfan Obaid Al Alili, UAE Ambassador to Latvia, to the city of Saldus, accompanied by Ramona Petravica, Minister of Welfare of Latvia.

During the visit, Al Alili met with Maris Zusts, Mayor and President of the City Council, as well as representatives of major companies.

Al Alili stressed that the UAE has established legislation that respects the rights of customers while addressing the needs of businesses.

On the sidelines of the visit, Al Alili explored Latvia’s advanced education system during her tour of the city’s educational institutions, wherein she visited the Hope Foundation for People of Determination.