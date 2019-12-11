UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Latvia Sign Agreement To Encourage, Protect Bilateral Investments

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 08:00 PM

UAE, Latvia sign agreement to encourage, protect bilateral investments

RIGA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The UAE and Latvia have signed an agreement to encourage and protect bilateral investments.

The signing took place during the visit of Hanan Khalfan Obaid Al Alili, UAE Ambassador to Latvia, to the city of Saldus, accompanied by Ramona Petravica, Minister of Welfare of Latvia.

During the visit, Al Alili met with Maris Zusts, Mayor and President of the City Council, as well as representatives of major companies.

Al Alili stressed that the UAE has established legislation that respects the rights of customers while addressing the needs of businesses.

On the sidelines of the visit, Al Alili explored Latvia’s advanced education system during her tour of the city’s educational institutions, wherein she visited the Hope Foundation for People of Determination.

Related Topics

Education UAE Visit Latvia Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports announces AED4 billion expansion p ..

31 minutes ago

UAE stall at UN bazaar wins first prize

31 minutes ago

UN Chief Tells Climate Summit Huge Carbon Cuts, Ne ..

35 minutes ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan inaugurates gas supply project ..

35 minutes ago

Every company should pay 16pc of profit for Punjab ..

35 minutes ago

862,850 children to be administered polio vaccine

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.