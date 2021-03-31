UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Lauds Egypt’s Efforts To Address Blockage Of Suez Canal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:45 PM

UAE lauds Egypt’s efforts to address blockage of Suez Canal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) The UAE lauded the efforts of Egypt to address the incident that occurred in the Suez Canal when a container ship was stranded and blocked the canal.

Egypt’s efforts succeeded in freeing the container ship and resuming traffic along the canal with efficiency and professionalism and within a reasonably short time.

The UAE highlighted its confidence in the efficiency and professionalism of Egypt’s management of the canal, which is key to international shipping and trade.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE also highlighted its keenness to continue negotiations and diplomatic dialogue to overcome the disputes related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.

It also stressed the importance of respecting international laws and regulations to reach a settlement approved by all parties, which will ensure respect for the rights of the three countries and their water security, as well as achieve security, stability and sustainable development and guarantee the prosperity and cooperation of all countries in the region.

Related Topics

Water Egypt UAE Dam Traffic Suez Ethiopia Sudan All

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber webinar examines latest amendments t ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Expresses Disagreement With Findings of US ..

17 seconds ago

Kohat admin imposes ban on indoor,outdoor events

18 seconds ago

'Turkey's new observation satellite near finish li ..

20 seconds ago

Governor Imran Ismail for capacity of PRCS

21 seconds ago

Indonesia retrieves crashed Boeing jet's cockpit v ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.