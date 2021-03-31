UAE lauds Egypt’s efforts to address blockage of Suez Canal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) The UAE lauded the efforts of Egypt to address the incident that occurred in the Suez Canal when a container ship was stranded and blocked the canal.

Egypt’s efforts succeeded in freeing the container ship and resuming traffic along the canal with efficiency and professionalism and within a reasonably short time.

The UAE highlighted its confidence in the efficiency and professionalism of Egypt’s management of the canal, which is key to international shipping and trade.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE also highlighted its keenness to continue negotiations and diplomatic dialogue to overcome the disputes related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.

It also stressed the importance of respecting international laws and regulations to reach a settlement approved by all parties, which will ensure respect for the rights of the three countries and their water security, as well as achieve security, stability and sustainable development and guarantee the prosperity and cooperation of all countries in the region.