UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Lauds US Efforts To Eliminate Daesh Leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:00 PM

UAE lauds US efforts to eliminate Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has characterised news of US military action targeting Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi as a positive step towards strengthening international counter-terror efforts.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Tuesday, Dr. Obaid Al Ketbi, Assistant Foreign Minister for Military and Security Affairs, said, "The death of the terrorist Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi signifies a victory for all nations united in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

Coalition efforts will continue to dismantle Daesh and restore stability to areas that have suffered its atrocities."

"The UAE is firmly committed to working with its international partners to defeat Daesh and prevent the spread of its violent ideology wherever it arises," he added.

The UAE continues to serve as a core member of the Global Coalition against Daesh, where it co-leads stabilisation and counter-terror efforts against Daesh, the Ministry concluded.

Related Topics

Terrorist UAE United Arab Emirates All

Recent Stories

Islamabad police get special allocation for model ..

12 minutes ago

Turkey's Agreements With US, Russia on Syria Offen ..

12 minutes ago

Syria's SCC Should Boost Administrative Powers of ..

13 minutes ago

FATF's grey list: China expresses concerns over po ..

32 minutes ago

JUI-F azadi march to be a flopped march: Parliamen ..

13 minutes ago

Govt to take action against violent protesters dur ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.