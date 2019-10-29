UAE lauds US efforts to eliminate Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has characterised news of US military action targeting Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi as a positive step towards strengthening international counter-terror efforts.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Tuesday, Dr. Obaid Al Ketbi, Assistant Foreign Minister for Military and Security Affairs, said, "The death of the terrorist Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi signifies a victory for all nations united in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

Coalition efforts will continue to dismantle Daesh and restore stability to areas that have suffered its atrocities."

"The UAE is firmly committed to working with its international partners to defeat Daesh and prevent the spread of its violent ideology wherever it arises," he added.

The UAE continues to serve as a core member of the Global Coalition against Daesh, where it co-leads stabilisation and counter-terror efforts against Daesh, the Ministry concluded.