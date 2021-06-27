UAE launches 'Future Partnerships' initiative to enhance public-private partnerships

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) The Government Development and the Future Office of the UAE Government has launched 'Future Partnerships', a unique initiative, and the first-of-its-kind in the region, that engages leading private-sector firms to actively participate in preparing for, and shaping, the future of the UAE.

The initiative is a platform where the government and private firms in the UAE can unite together to identify future opportunities, create innovative solutions to future challenges, and design impact-driven initiatives for the UAE.

The first future journey was taken with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking platform. The UAE Government and LinkedIn announced the launch of the 'Future Skills for Women' Programme, which aims to equip 2,000 young Emirati women with the skills for future jobs, and enable them to actively participate in designing and shaping the future of the UAE, and increase their contribution to the UAE economy. The initiative also provides an opportunity for young women to obtain specialised certificates in future skills, which will empower them and enhance their career path potential.

The Future Partnerships Initiative is part of the UAE’s ambitious vision to strengthen the public-private collaboration and accelerate future readiness. It is designed to give private-sector firms access to government to create impactful initiatives and programmes that will shape the future via creative ideas enabling the UAE to manage the rapid global changes and increase its future readiness.

The signing of the partnership agreement was attended by Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future, Sue Duke, Vice President and Head of Global Public Policy at LinkedIn, Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn Emerging Markets, middle East and Africa, and a number of the company’s officials in Dubai and Dublin.

Al Roumi affirmed that the Future Partnerships Initiative translates the directives of the UAE’s leadership to make the government a platform for driving partnerships and leveraging the expertise of public and private sectors to co-create policies, projects and solutions that enhance readiness for the future.

She commended the private sector's pivotal role in promoting the country’s development, as well as the fruitful partnership with LinkedIn, which brings together competencies and expertise and enable young people to build an outstanding career, calling on all companies to participate in the initiative and become co-creators of the UAE’s journey to the future.

Al Roumi stated that focusing on future skills is a fundamental orientation and a top priority for the UAE government amid the changing employment landscape, where constant upskilling and reskilling are necessary to keep pace with the growing disruptions caused by technology across all sectors.

The Minister of State for Government Development and the Future noted that the Future Skills for Women Programme focuses on equipping young Emirati women with future skills, as part of the government's efforts to achieve gender balance in all sectors, enhance Emirati women's participation in the public and private sectors, and empower them with skills that increase their competitiveness in the future labour market.

Sue Duke said, "We are proud of our partnership with the UAE government which has a proven track record in achieving gender balance, and we look forward to making further progress together in order to increase women's representation in the economy of the future."

Duke added, "We must ensure that women are well represented by making gender equality a priority for governments and businesses around the world. In order to achieve this, recruitment practices must focus as much on the skills and capabilities as they do on formal qualifications."

Under the partnership with LinkedIn, 2,000+ young Emirati women will be trained on the future skills to enable them build a distinguished career and qualify them for the changing requirements of the labour market, through 1,000 training hours covering key skills such as life-long learning, communication and interaction, and technology.

Moreover, the Future Skills for Women Programme will organise virtual workshops and webinars with global experts, professionals and executives from the UAE and abroad, and will host global speakers to share their knowledge and experiences.

The programme will also create specialised virtual communities that bring together participants and experts to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and ideas, connect the programme’s participants with companies that offer job opportunities, and help them advance their careers.

It is worth noting that women are key players in the UAE workforce, with a participation rate of more than 46 percent, and up to 66 percent in the public sector.