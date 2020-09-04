AL TUHAYTA, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) The UAE, represented by the relief teams of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has launched the second phase of the relief aid at Uzlat Al Mujailis, Al Tuhayta district.

The philanthropic organsiation distributed 200 baskets out of the total of 6,000 food baskets allocated for this phase, covering areas that were not included in the distribution plan in its previous phase that includes residents of the villages of Al Tuhayta, Heis, Bayt al-Faqih and others.

The first phase of the aid included Khokha, Ad Durayhimi, Al-Hawk and Al-Hali districts, and witnessed the distribution of 6,000 food baskets to the underprivileged.

This support comes within the framework of the humanitarian campaign carried out by the ERC to provide relief to Yemenis in rural and remote areas and part of the UAE's continuous efforts to provide relief and shelter assistance to the affected families in the liberated districts.

The beneficiaries also appreciated the efforts of the UAE, through its humanitarian arm the ERC, for reaching out to their villages and providing the aid that alleviate their dire humanitarian conditions.

They also indicated that the UAE will always be the supportive hand for them.

For their part, relief officials at the ERC Office in the Yemeni Red Sea Coast said during the distribution process, "The second phase of relief aid will benefit of residents of these villages and others to restore hope in their hearts and alleviate their suffering.

They also emphasised that ERC will continue its humanitarian efforts to reach out to the needy people.