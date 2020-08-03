UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The UAE has launched it 5th annual Adahi project (Eid sacrifices) in Yemen, which saw meat being distributed to thousands of underprivileged families around the country.

Sheep from local markets were arranged for slaughter and distribution by the Emirates Red Crescent in the governorates of Hadramaut, Shabwa, Hodeidah and Taiz.

Beneficiaries - which included widows and orphans - expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE government and people for the generous gesture on Eid Al Adha.