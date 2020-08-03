UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Launches Adahi Project In Yemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 12:45 PM

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The UAE has launched it 5th annual Adahi project (Eid sacrifices) in Yemen, which saw meat being distributed to thousands of underprivileged families around the country.

Sheep from local markets were arranged for slaughter and distribution by the Emirates Red Crescent in the governorates of Hadramaut, Shabwa, Hodeidah and Taiz.

Beneficiaries - which included widows and orphans - expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE government and people for the generous gesture on Eid Al Adha.

