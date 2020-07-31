YEMEN'S RED SEA COAST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) The UAE, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has launched its annual charitable Eid clothing project for the underprivileged in Taiz Governorate in Yemen.

The gesture is part of the series of assistance programmes to the fraternal people of Yemen in all segments of society.

The ERC team distributed Eid clothing to 400 families in several villages in Mocha District in the Red Sea Coast to help them enjoy Eid al-Adha.

The ERC representatives and humanitarian aid staff, as well as several local officials, attended the distribution process.

The beneficiaries extended their thanks and appreciation to the UAE for its humanitarian gesture during these blessed days that has brought joy to the children.

The ERC has also sent a relief convoy to remote Swadiyah village of Al Wazi'iyah District and various other areas with 50 tonnes of basic food items, 500 date packages that benefitted 500 families.

The aid is part of the UAE's continuous efforts to support the Yemenis in remote rural areas on the Red Sea Coast.

The beneficiaries also appreciated the efforts of the ERC teams for reaching out to their villages and providing the aid.