UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Launches Anti-cholera Campaign In Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:00 PM

UAE launches anti-cholera campaign in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

MAWZA, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) The UAE, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, today launched an anti-cholera campaign in Mawza District in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

The ERC representative in the Red Sea Coast said that the first day of the campaign included supplying the health centre in Al Hamli with medicines, antibiotics and other medical supplies, adding that the second phase will take place tomorrow, to raise the awareness of local people about cholera.

Abdulkareem Ahmed Hubaidar, Director-General of Mawza District, said that today’s distribution of medical supplies reflects the generosity of the UAE, noting that the ERC has dispatched medical teams to treat suspected cases of cholera.

He also thanked the UAE’s leadership and people for supporting the district.

Dr. Fatini Rajeh Salem Sahera, Director of the Jisr Al Hamli Medical Centre, praised the ERC’s rapid response to the cholera epidemic and for so far treating 60 cases, mostly children.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE Salem

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General strongly condemns Mogadishu ..

3 minutes ago

TPL Maps and HERE Technologies partner to build ex ..

6 minutes ago

Vivo Y90 offers an Immersive Display & Bigger Batt ..

22 minutes ago

Wasim Akram shares ordeal at Manchester Airport

29 minutes ago

Mureed Abbas Murder: Another video message release ..

33 minutes ago

Travel blogger Dear Alyne is coming to Pakistan!

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.