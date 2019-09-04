UrduPoint.com
UAE Launches Clean-up Campaign In Abyan

Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:45 AM

UAE launches clean-up campaign in Abyan

ABYAN, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) A clean-up campaign has been launched by the local authority in Zinjibar, the capital of Abyan, with the support of the Emirates Red Crescent.

The campaign will see the removal of garbage waste from the streets of the city, and the village of Khanfar, in an effort to improve public cleanliness and prevent the spread of disease and epidemics.

Local residents expressed their appreciation to the UAE for their humanitarian support to the Yemeni people in all fields.

