UAE Launches Cyber Awareness Campaign On Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2023 | 08:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2023) Marking Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the UAE has launched a cybersecurity awareness campaign, to share its leading cybersecurity experience and success stories with the world, helping strengthen the cybersecurity culture and highlight the importance of maintaining the safety of the digital space and protecting institutions and individuals from cybercrime.

Boasting a remarkable track record in cybersecurity, the UAE established the Cyber Security Council, and launched its Federal Network (FedNet) and its own digital cloud, as well as several initiatives to support digital safety. Additionally, the country launched a digital citizenship certificate, along with a number of cybersecurity strategies, in line with the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision to establish the UAE as a world-class advanced cyber fortress.

These major strides epitomise the UAE leadership's vision to develop a robust legislative ecosystem and launch innovative programmes in this regard.

Launched by the UAE Cyber Security Council, the nationwide campaign aims to promote a culture of cyber awareness and build a community that is conscious of cyber threats and digital risks.

Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cyber Security Council, called on the UAE community to actively take part in Cybersecurity Awareness Month, noting that cybersecurity is an integral part of the country's national security.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti stressed the importance of including cyberbullying, phishing, online fraud and safe practices on social media, as well as privacy and personal data protection, in the campaign.

The Cyber Security Council, the Council's Chairman explained, deals with cyberattacks as per the applicable standards and policies.

The ongoing digital transformation and technological development across all sectors are bound to be coupled with an increase in cyberattacks, which we will continue to thwart in cooperation with our partners, he said in conclusion.

Adding to its list of accolades, the UAE maintained its ranking as the fifth top country in the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2020, issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialised agency for information and communication technologies. The GCI is a trusted reference that measures the commitment of countries to cybersecurity at a global level – to raise awareness of the importance and different dimensions of the issue. Each country's level of development is analysed within five categories: Legal Measures, Technical Measures, Organisational Measures, Capacity Building and Cooperation.

The UAE has also turbocharged its efforts, succeeding in establishing a highly advanced digital infrastructure and developing its competencies and human capital in the field. This has enabled the country to boost its readiness and thwart cyberattacks that target government entities.

Moreover, the UAE's Cyber Security Council, through its collaborations with national institutions and international partnerships, significantly bolstered cybersecurity awareness in the UAE community, through initiatives such as ‘Cyber Pulse’.

