UAE launches digital platform for essential commodity price monitoring

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) The UAE Ministry of Economy has launched a National Digital Platform to track essential commodity prices across the country.

This platform provides real-time tracking of essential consumer goods, including staples like oil, eggs, dairy, rice, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread, and wheat, across various retailers.

It allows officials to monitor prices, compare them against established price ceilings, and ensure compliance.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, stated this initiative reinforces the UAE's commitment to consumer protection, a stable market, and a competitive economy, aligning with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.